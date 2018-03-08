Closing the gender pay gap could have big economic benefits

The theme of this year's International Women's Day is "press for progress," but when it comes to the gender pay gap, data shows not a lot of progress has been made.

The gender pay gap across developed, emerging and developing countries stands at 20 percent, according to the latest estimate from the International Labour Organization (ILO). That means for every one dollar earned by a man around the world, a woman earns an average 80 cents.

The ILO also estimates that there's a 26.5 percent gender gap in labor force participation around the world, meaning far more men work than women.

Economists have found few signs these gaps are getting any narrower.

"Overall, there's no real progress actually in the last 10 years," said Stefan Kuhn, ILO Senior Economist.

Kuhn said a large part of the gender pay gap can be attributed to differences in occupations between men and women. Recent research has highlighted motherhood as a leading reason behind wage discrepancies as more women take time off to raise children. Still, several studies have found much of the pay gap cannot be explained.

"Economists try to analyze all the factors that we know: industry, education, how long you've been at work, hours," said Ariane Hegewisch of the Institute for Women's Policy Research, a nonpartisan think tank. "What is left over is what we can't explain with anything that can be easily measured, and that's basically the proxy for discrimination."