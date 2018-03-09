Michelle Obama says an unimpressed professor's recommendation letter nearly jeopardized her acceptance into Harvard Law School, according to a Refinery29 interview published Thursday. However, her ability to overcome negativity while studying sociology at Princeton helped her succeed.
"When I went to my thesis advisor for a letter of recommendation for law school, he did the best thing he possibly could have done: He gave a brutally honest response," Obama said.
"You know, you're a good student," Obama said her advisor told her, "but are you the best I've seen? I'm not sure."