"Well, I'm applying to law school," Obama responded, according to Refinery29. "You wrote me a letter of recommendation."

"I did?" Obama recalled the professor asking her. He added, "I think I'm going to write you another letter."

She was later accepted to Harvard Law School.

"The lesson I learned from that is that as women and girls, we have to confront those negative voices — the ones in our head and the ones from people in our lives — telling us what we can't do," Obama told Refinery29. She added it's a challenge she still struggles with today.

Obama also noted that if she had the chance to be 20 years old again, she would do exactly what she did back then: focus on getting her education.

Doing so ultimately allowed her to pursue the career of her dreams in law, public service, and nonprofit work, she said.

"Education was truly everything for me. Neither of my parents had a chance to attend college, but they were so determined to give me that chance, and getting my degree changed the course of my life," Obama said.

