Should you pay on a first date? An etiquette expert settles the question

First dates can be nerve-wracking. And when you make it to the point where it's time to pick up the bill, things can get even more stressful. Who's supposed to reach for the check? Do you split it?

CNBC Make It turned to Lizzie Post, etiquette expert at The Emily Post Institute, to help you figure out exactly what to do.

"We really believe it's the person who does the asking who should do the paying," says Post. "Or at least who should be prepared to offer to pay." They should also be open to the idea of splitting the date, "if the person who was asked on the date offers that up as an option."

That's not to say you have to ask to split the bill if you were the one asked out, says Post. That comes down to personal preference.

The one thing to absolutely avoid doing on a first date is to view the moment when the check comes as a test. "A lot of people think that it's OK when the bill comes to watch and just see if both parties actually try and take care of it," Post tells CNBC Make It. Using it as a measure of character is unnecessary: "People are already nervous on a first date. People forget their own names sometimes, and you're going to judge them on the bill?"