6 shortcuts that can take you from broke to rich

Thousands of poor and broke people become rich. According to Forbes, 1,700 people in America become millionaires every day. And, according to my own Rich Habits study, 41 percent of the 177 self-made millionaires I studied were born and raised in poverty.
What was the No. 1 factor that helped them shake off their chains and become wealthy? Changing their daily habits.
Changing your habits can be hard, especially if you don't know how, as I detail in my book, "Change Your Habits, Change Your Life." Here are six shortcuts that can help.