6 shortcuts that can take you from broke to rich

Think of an existing habit, or an existing neural pathway, as a train on a track, except it's inside your brain. If you add your new habit to that same train, as if it were a new passenger, the brain won't put up a fight, because you're not trying to take control of the train or the track. You're just taking a ride.

When an old habit does not perceive a new habit as a threat, it does not wage war against the formation of the new habit.

Here's how it works: Let's say you have an old habit of drinking coffee every day and you want to add a new habit of drinking a glass of water every day. Solution? Merge the two habits. Take your coffee cup and put it on a water cooler, or in your sink, or in your refrigerator, next to the water bottle. When your brain tells you it's time to drink coffee, you will, initially, search for your coffee cup. That coffee cup will then become a trigger, reminding you to also drink a cup of water.

That new joint habit will only take a few days to stick.