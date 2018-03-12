This hypnotist charges half a bitcoin for helping you remember your lost cryptocurrency password

Known for its volatility, bitcoin reached a record peak near $20,000 in mid-December. Today, the coin hovers just over $9,270, according to digital currency website CoinDesk.
Bitcoin's value has prompted early buyers to check their digital wallets. But some are finding that they've forgotten old passwords. That's where certified professional hypnotist Jason Miller comes in. For the price of half a bitcoin plus a 5 percent recovery fee, Miller claims that he can assist you in recalling your forgotten password from anywhere in the world, as long as you speak and understand English fluently.
The price was less steep for a Valentine's Day special he had going: His services, which include three hypnosis sessions, cost just $1,500 plus 5 percent of the recovered cryptocurrency amount.
Miller, who is based in Greenville, South Carolina, tells CNBC Make It that he has been using hypnosis to help people achieve their goals for over 20 years. He received his professional hypnotist certification from the International Certification Board of Clinical Hypnotherapists. To receive this designation, members must complete 64 hours of continuing education credit.