These 12 schools produce the most venture capitalists

Ann Miura-Ko says this moment from college helped launch her career 9:42 AM ET Fri, 9 Feb 2018 | 01:56

Elite and exclusive universities dominated Crunchbase's list. Seven of the eight Ivy League schools made it into the top 12 and collectively produced 1,115 venture capitalists. Harvard University produced a whopping 484 venture capitalists alone.

Almost three-quarters of the venture capitalists that Crunchbase studied earned an advanced degree and 51 percent earned an MBA.

One reason these prestigious schools produce so many venture capitalists is because of the networking and mentorship opportunities that they provide.

Ann Miura-Ko, co-founder of venture capital firm Floodgate, who is often described as "the most powerful woman in start-ups," says that a networking opportunity at Yale was crucial to her success in venture capital.

While at Yale, Miura-Ko worked as a student tour guide and ended up showing Lewis Platt, the CEO of Hewlett Packard from 1992 through 1999, around campus.

"He invited me to follow him and shadow him during my spring break," says Muira-Ko who also has a Ph.D. in mathematical modeling from Stanford. "When I returned back to my college campus, he had sent me two pictures. One was a picture of myself, sitting next to Lew, talking to him. The second picture was Bill Gates, who had visited that week. He was sitting exactly where I had sat."

Miura-Ko — and Bill Gates — are perfect examples of why and how prestigious institutions with abundant networking opportunities like Yale and Stanford are producing a huge number of venture capitalists.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: