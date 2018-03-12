Harvard, MIT and Yale among colleges that won't penalize applicants protesting gun violence

The Needville Independent School District outside of Houston, Texas was one of the first school districts to announce that students who protest on the 14th will be punished.

"We will discipline no matter if it is one, 50, or 500 students involved," wrote Needville Superintendent Curtis Rhodes in a letter to students and parents, as reported by the Dallas News. "All will be suspended for three days and parent notes will not alleviate the discipline."

Disciplinary actions such as the ones described by Rhodes are recorded on a student's permanent record and are often reported to the colleges they have applied to and been accepted by, causing students to worry about their futures.

"Students who have been admitted to MIT's Class of 2022 have asked us if their acceptance will be rescinded if they are disciplined for joining the protests, while other applicants still under consideration are wondering if they have to choose between speaking out and getting in," writes MIT's Dean of Admissions, Stu Schmill, in a blog post. "In this case, a disciplinary action associated with meaningful, peaceful participation in a protest will not negatively impact their admissions decision, because we would not view it as inappropriate or lacking integrity."

Dozens of other colleges and universities including Brown University, Dartmouth University and Wellesley College have made similar statements.

Tom Conroy, director of public affairs at Yale tells CNBC Make It that the university will not rescind acceptances sent to students who are punished for protesting and that applicants waiting for a decision from Yale will still be considered if they decide to walk out.