When it comes to your career, do what you want to do and follow your passions — not somebody else's, the chief executive of a Malaysian low-cost carrier told CNBC Monday.

"Get a job that you want to get. Don't get a job that you think 'Well, this is going to make me the most money' or 'This is going to be the best career'," Tony Fernandes, Group CEO of AirAsia told CNBC's "Life Hacks Live."

"You've got to enjoy going to work and when you're passionate about something, when you enjoy it, you're going to be better at it. And it's a fantastic time to be in the job market (with) this whole digital revolution."

When asked by a Facebook user what advice the CEO would give to young millennials who are just starting out in their careers, Fernandes said that it was a "very exciting time" for people to be in the workplace, as the world is currently witnessing the fourth industrial revolution, where there's a plethora of technology available and "data is changing everything."