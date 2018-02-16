VISIT CNBC.COM

Remember to ‘trust your gut’ — and more key business advice from Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell
Randy Holmes/ABC | Disney ABC Television Group | Getty Images
Kristen Bell

When not starring in television shows and movies including "Veronica Mars," "The Good Place" and "Frozen," Kristen Bell gives herself to philanthropy.

The actress is a member of the board of advisors at This Bar Saves Lives — a food company that works with world aid organizations to combat malnutrition by selling all-natural, non-GMO snack bars.

Bell has participated in product development at This Bar Saves Lives, while her role as a public figure has helped raise awareness of malnutrition.

With her experiences in Hollywood and in business, Bell has been able to garner some key tips — which she shared in an interview with Forbes published Wednesday.

The actress said it was important for young professional women to "trust your gut. Don't underestimate the quiet power of diffusion. To diffuse is a strength, not a weakness. It will lead to resolve. Work hard, and be nice to people."

The Good Place
Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank | NBCUniversal | Getty Images
The Good Place

'My goal in life is to spread more joy'

Bell told Forbes about how she became involved with This Bar Saves Lives. To date, the group has provided more than 3 million nutrition packets to children suffering from malnourishment.

"I have my hand in many different aspects of the business. I joke that my unofficial title is 'chief taste officer,' as I love to participate in the flavor and product development process. I also love meeting with retail partners to share our brand's story and mission," Bell said.

"This Bar Saves Lives' story is a personal one, and it's best told live. Whenever I can leverage my role as a professional storyteller to spread the word about our brand and mission, I'm there."

Bell told Forbes that it's important for her to find time to reflect and be with those she cares about and not dwell on work. This strategy, she said, has allowed her to "pay attention and perform better."

The actress added that she has been "incredibly lucky" to have always had a solid support system and encouragement, to follow an aspiration to give back to others.

"I want to be that support system for people who don't have it," she said.

"My goal in life is to spread more joy and reduce suffering any way I can. It makes me feel good when I lay my head on the pillow at night that I could be of service to someone else because we are all in this together."

To read the original Forbes interview, click here.

Disclosure: CNBC's parent company NBCUniversal is also the owner of NBC which currently broadcasts "The Good Place."

