When not starring in television shows and movies including "Veronica Mars," "The Good Place" and "Frozen," Kristen Bell gives herself to philanthropy.

The actress is a member of the board of advisors at This Bar Saves Lives — a food company that works with world aid organizations to combat malnutrition by selling all-natural, non-GMO snack bars.

Bell has participated in product development at This Bar Saves Lives, while her role as a public figure has helped raise awareness of malnutrition.

With her experiences in Hollywood and in business, Bell has been able to garner some key tips — which she shared in an interview with Forbes published Wednesday.

The actress said it was important for young professional women to "trust your gut. Don't underestimate the quiet power of diffusion. To diffuse is a strength, not a weakness. It will lead to resolve. Work hard, and be nice to people."