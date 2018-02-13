Looking at life with an optimistic outlook isn't always the easiest thing to do — especially when misfortune strikes. Yet, according to one award-winning actor, it's important to take a moment to look at "the glass half full" during times of turbulence, as it could be better in the long run.

Over the weekend in Dubai, actor and founder of The Hawn Foundation, Goldie Hawn told CNBC that when it comes to happiness and success, you have "a choice to look at the glass half full or the glass half empty."

"And I think that if you change your mind and look at the glass half full, even when you're feeling like ("Winnie the Pooh" character) Eeyore and you change your mind, your brain reacts. And that's interesting," Hawn added.

Speaking at the 2018 World Government Summit, the actress picked up on this renowned expression to highlight how to respond emotionally and mentally in difficult times.