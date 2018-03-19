This 30-year-old quit his job to sell over $1 million worth of board games   

To some, board games can be a simple reprieve from the stress and constant connectedness of life.

To Travis and Holly Hancock they're more than that — board games are the magic behind their start-up, Facade Games, which has grossed over $1 million since they started it as a side hustle, according to the couple.

The Columbus, Ohio-based husband-wife duo first toyed with creating their own board game in 2010. Now they've notched three successful board game Kickstarter campaigns, including their latest, which has raised over $400,000 with three days to go.

They built their success from what Travis estimates was just $500 in seed money. It doesn't sound like much, but it was enough for the couple — who had zero prior experience in the industry — to get started funding their first game, Salem 1692, in March 2015.