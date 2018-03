The best law schools in the country prepare students for successful and fulfilling careers. Given how expensive those degrees are, though, do they prove worth the cost?

Payscale shared data with CNBC Make It as to how much alums of highly ranked law schools in the U.S. earn with 10 or more years of experience.

Graduates of Duke University School of Law take home the largest checks, earning a median annual salary of $243,000. Here's how other top programs fare.