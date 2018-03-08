Earning your MBA from a prestigious business school can open doors and provide key industry connections for students. But does attending a top school pay off financially, especially given how expensive higher education has become?

Payscale provided data to CNBC Make It on how much alums of highly ranked business schools in the U.S. earn with 10 or more years of experience.

Graduates of Harvard Business School take home the largest checks, earning a median annual salary of $204,800. Here's how other top programs fare.