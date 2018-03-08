VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much grads earn 10 years after attending the top business schools in America

Harvard Business School Graduation
Rick Friedman/Corbis | Getty Images
Earning your MBA from a prestigious business school can open doors and provide key industry connections for students. But does attending a top school pay off financially, especially given how expensive higher education has become?

Payscale provided data to CNBC Make It on how much alums of highly ranked business schools in the U.S. earn with 10 or more years of experience.

Graduates of Harvard Business School take home the largest checks, earning a median annual salary of $204,800. Here's how other top programs fare.

Harvard Business School, Harvard University

Business school ranking: 1 (TIE)
Mid-career median pay: $204,800
Tuition: $73,440
Estimated annual cost of attendance: $109,124
High job satisfaction: 82 percent

Harvard Business School
Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis | Getty Images
The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

Business school ranking: 1 (TIE)
Mid-career median pay: $184,300
Tuition: $76,580
Estimated annual cost of attendance: $109,450
High job satisfaction: 75 percent

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Booth School of Business, University of Chicago

Business school ranking: 3
Mid-career median pay: $175,900
Tuition: $69,200
Estimated annual cost of attendance: $103,759
High job satisfaction: 70 percent

Harper Center at the Chicago Booth School of Business.
Matthew G. Bisanz | Wikipedia Commons
MIT Sloan School of Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Business school ranking: 4 (TIE)
Mid-career median pay: $182,300
Tuition: $74,200
Estimated annual cost of attendance: $111,570
High job satisfaction: 81 percent

MIT Sloan School of Business Management's newest building, E62, stands in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 23, 2010.
Kelvin Ma | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University

Business school ranking: 4 (TIE)
Mid-career median pay: $174,200
Tuition: $68,955
Estimated annual cost of attendance: $100,217
High job satisfaction: 75 percent

Jacobs Center at Kellogg School of Management
Wikimedia Commons
Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University

Business school ranking: 4 (TIE)
Mid-career median pay: $187,200
Tuition: $68,868
Estimated annual cost of attendance: $112,797
High job satisfaction: 91 percent

Stanford University Graduate School of Business at Knight Management Center
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Walter A. Haas School of Business, University of California—Berkeley

Business school ranking: 7
Mid-career median pay: $171,700
Tuition: $59,812 (out-of-state resident)
Estimated annual cost of attendance: $91,744
High job satisfaction: 80 percent

A student uses a walkway at the University of California at Berkeley's Haas School of Business on Monday, March 1, 2004.
Noah Berger | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Columbia Business School, Columbia University

Business school ranking: 9 (TIE)
Mid-career median pay: $181,200
Tuition: $71,544
Estimated annual cost of attendance: $107,749
High job satisfaction: 69 percent

New York Daily News Archive | Getty Images

Yale School of Management, Yale University

Business school ranking: 9 (TIE)
Mid-career median pay: $160,100
Tuition: $69,500
Estimated annual cost of attendance: $97,435
High job satisfaction: 46 percent

Yale School of Management
Enzo Figueres | Getty Images
Stephen M. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan

Business school ranking: 11
Mid-career median pay: $151,100
Tuition: $67,300 (out-of-state resident)
Estimated annual cost of attendance: $91,036
High job satisfaction: 67 percent

Stephen M. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
Arcaid | UIG | Getty Images
