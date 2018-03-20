The 10 best law schools in the US

Going to law school is no longer a guaranteed pathway to financial and career success. In a Gallup poll of over 4,000 American adults who earned a postgraduate degree between 2000 and 2015, just 23 percent of law school graduates said that their education was worth the cost and only 20 percent said that their schooling prepared them well for post-grad life.

But after analyzing 144 law schools across the country, U.S. News & World Report found that there are several law schools that definitely worth the cost.

According to U.S. News, the median private sector salary for recent J.D. recipients is $68,300, and the median public sector salary is $52,000. However, graduates from the top 10 law schools in the country earned over six figures.

Here are the 10 best law schools in the country: