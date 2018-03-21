Robots make life better for workers at Boxed's New Jersey warehouse — and no has been laid off

Barbara Ward started working with online warehouse retailer Boxed in March of 2015. She's trained as both a picker, which means she takes items from the shelves and collects them to be shipped, and a packer, which means she takes items that have been collected and puts them in boxes to be shipped.

"I started in Edison, [New Jersey,] where things are, for lack of a better word, manual. You had a cart and you would actually go up and down aisles to the product and put it on a cart and go to a packing table," Ward tells CNBC Make It.

Now, Ward works at Boxed's highly automated warehouse in Union, New Jersey. There, employees are assigned a zone in which to work and the bins (known as totes), each filled with the contents of an order, arrive to them via conveyor belt.