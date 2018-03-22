Forget the phone—your next employer wants to interview you over text messages

In less than a year, he says his platform has caught the attention of many Fortune 500 companies and startups who are looking for more effective ways to recruit talent. One company that was an early adopter of Canvas is OpenTable. Before Canvas was launched to the public, Brar and his team worked with the reservation service company to test how texting would impact its hiring process.

OpenTable SVP Scott Day says that in addition to allowing recruiters to have multiple conversations with different candidates at once, communicating over text helps the company to zero-in on ways it can improve its recruitment questions. Unlike a traditional phone conversation, he says a transcript of a text conversation provides insight into what questions a candidate takes longer to respond to and at if at any point a candidate seems to have lost interest.

"It becomes a test for us in terms of figuring out which questions are best for the type of candidate we are looking for," he says.

Day adds that text-based screenings also allow OpenTable to give applicants an inside view of the company's culture via pictures and video before they come in for an in-person interview.

He admits that texting with recruiters may still seem awkward to many job seekers, which is why the company still gives candidates the option to have a traditional phone screening if they choose. However, he says few candidates take the company up on this offer.

"It's literally in the single digits since we started nearly a year ago," he explains.

Augustine predicts that OpenTable's method will soon be the most common form of recruitment communication.

"Emails can get lost and people don't want to wait for a response," she says. "I think text messaging is a channel that hasn't been saturated yet, particularly from the recruiting standpoint, and I don't see it going away anywhere any time soon."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss:

4 tips for nailing a job interview over text

OpenTable CEO shares the one interview question she asks every candidate

OpenTable CEO shares the unexpected way Silicon Valley is responding to the Google anti-diversity memo