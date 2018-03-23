The workforce of the future will look very different from that of today. According to research from McKinsey, nearly one-third of U.S. workers will need to find new jobs by 2030 in response to automation and rapid advancements in technology. However, billionaire philanthropist Melinda Gates says these stats should not be cause for concern.

"To be successful, every single one of us has to learn new skills — not just once, but throughout our careers," she writes in a recent LinkedIn post.

"Anybody can learn science. Anybody can learn to be a good writer," Gates says in an accompanying video interview. "It may be harder for some people, but that means you put your shoulder against it and you have some grit and you stick with it."

Gates acknowledges that emerging sectors such as robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence are already affecting the types of jobs that are available. In light of this, she says that gaining expertise in new industries will be the deciding factor in your ability to maintain a successful career.