Anthony Bourdain: Find the best places to eat by 'provoking nerd fury’

When in Rome — or Bangkok, or New York, or anywhere, really — skip the tourist traps and chain restaurants in favor of neighborhood gems, advises former chef and "Parts Unknown" host Anthony Bourdain.

"You want to go to a place where there's locals only," Bourdain tells Money in a recent interview. "No photos of the food, the menu is not in English and there are people eating there that look like they go there a lot."

However, finding the best under-the-radar spots can be easier said than done. Bourdain recommends skipping travel websites like TripAdvisor or Yelp in favor of niche forums with message boards.

Then, he says, provoke "nerd fury."