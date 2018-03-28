5 reasons you may want to hire an accountant to do your taxes

Filing your taxes can be a hassle, depending on your situation. If you're just an individual filling out a W-2, you can likely handle that yourself. But when your return is more complex, you might find it's worth hiring a professional — someone who can save you not only time and stress but also money.

Mark Kohler, CPA tax attorney and senior adviser at TaxSlayer, says there are plenty of good reasons to consider asking for help. Here are five scenarios, for example, in which it might be worth it to bring in a professional.