As exciting as it may be to get called in for a job interview, it's crucial that the potential boss is someone who can help you thrive, says Laszlo Bock, former senior vice president of people operations at Google and CEO of HR firm HUMU, in a video post for LinkedIn.

In fact, intolerable bosses are one of the main reasons employees end up leaving a company. In a Gallup survey of over 7,200 workers, more than half said they left their job to "get away from their manager to improve their overall life."

In another survey, by human resources software firm Bamboo HR, employees listed "taking credit for your work" as the No. 1 most hated behavior from theirbosses. Other poor habits include bosses who bash them in front of their colleagues or continuously micromanage them.

More ways to spot a bad boss include if the person is unkind, a poor communicator, absent or doesn't care about his or her employees' well-being, according to leadership experts.

However, there are many ways to determine whether a manager fits the above descriptions prior to signing a job offer. During an interview, Bock advises that you pay attention to two key details during an interview: what's important to the manager and how people act in front of the boss.