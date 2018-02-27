This common interview response could be the 'kiss of death' for your job prospects

Nearly all job interviews will include time at the end for you to ask questions. This is your chance to inquire about the company, discuss the position and show that you were listening, says expert interview coach Barry Drexler.

However, Drexler notes that people often make a crucial mistake when asked "Do you have any questions for me?" by responding with, "No, I don't have any additional questions."

"I tell people, 'never run out of questions. Ever,'" says the interview coach, who has over 30 years of HR experience. "Never say, 'I don't have any more questions.' It's the kiss of the death."

Most interviews last for at least 20 minutes, says Drexler. Typically, the interviewer provides a brief description of the open role, then asks questions about your experience to gauge whether you're a good fit for the position, and finishes with a longer more in-depth description of the job, the company and what's expected of you.

"If someone's just spoken to you for 20 minutes, it's impossible not to have questions," says the HR expert. In fact, he says that interviewers find it "irritating" when applicants don't ask questions.