Tech workers say this is the worst trait a boss can have

One of the top reasons people quit their jobs is because of their intolerable bosses. In fact, more than half of Americans in a Gallup survey of over 7,200 workers said they left their job to "get away from their manager to improve their overall life."
The worst trait a boss can have is being a micromanager, according to a new study by career site Comparably. A survey of over 2,000 employees at tech companies including Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook and Uber finds that other negative traits in a boss also include "disorganized," "overly critical," "impatient" and "know-it-all."
"Creating a more rewarding workplace culture starts from the top down, and according to our most recent study, bosses certainly have room for improvement," Comparably CEO Jason Nazar said in an email. "The fact that thousands of employees ranked micromanager as the No. 1 worst trait in a boss tells us that workers want their managers to do a better job of delegating and trusting their teams."