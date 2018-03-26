Tech workers say this is the worst trait a boss can have

Comparably found that entry-level employees are especially sensitive to disorganized bosses and are the least likely to disapprove of "know-it-all" bosses. Similarly, workers aged 18 to 25 category, most of which are part of the Gen Z generation, were most peeved by disorganized bosses.

The survey also found one main difference when it came to male or female workers: While men and women generally agree micromanaging bosses are bad, women tended to fault bosses for being overly critical more than men did.

While it's common to work for a boss who is a micromanager, Danny Shteinberg, co-founder and CMO of career site Workey, said there are ways to deal with a boss who hovers over you.

"The key is to gain trust and secure a trustful relationship," he told CNBC Make It.

To do so, ensure your boss is in the loop, evaluate your own performance to keep yourself in check and simply speak with your manager.

"Showcase how you care about the company mission and show that you want to contribute to the company's goals and success," he said.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: