VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

Tech workers say this is the worst trait a boss can have

Former Google employee: Here's what to do if you think your boss hates you
Former Google career coach: Here's what to do if you think your boss hates you   

One of the top reasons people quit their jobs is because of their intolerable bosses. In fact, more than half of Americans in a Gallup survey of over 7,200 workers said they left their job to "get away from their manager to improve their overall life."

The worst trait a boss can have is being a micromanager, according to a new study by career site Comparably. A survey of over 2,000 employees at tech companies including Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook and Uber finds that other negative traits in a boss also include "disorganized," "overly critical," "impatient" and "know-it-all."

"Creating a more rewarding workplace culture starts from the top down, and according to our most recent study, bosses certainly have room for improvement," Comparably CEO Jason Nazar said in an email. "The fact that thousands of employees ranked micromanager as the No. 1 worst trait in a boss tells us that workers want their managers to do a better job of delegating and trusting their teams."

Comparably found that entry-level employees are especially sensitive to disorganized bosses and are the least likely to disapprove of "know-it-all" bosses. Similarly, workers aged 18 to 25 category, most of which are part of the Gen Z generation, were most peeved by disorganized bosses.

The survey also found one main difference when it came to male or female workers: While men and women generally agree micromanaging bosses are bad, women tended to fault bosses for being overly critical more than men did.

While it's common to work for a boss who is a micromanager, Danny Shteinberg, co-founder and CMO of career site Workey, said there are ways to deal with a boss who hovers over you.

"The key is to gain trust and secure a trustful relationship," he told CNBC Make It.

To do so, ensure your boss is in the loop, evaluate your own performance to keep yourself in check and simply speak with your manager.

"Showcase how you care about the company mission and show that you want to contribute to the company's goals and success," he said.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

Four ways to show your boss you're ready to manage people
4 ways to show your boss you're ready to manage people   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...