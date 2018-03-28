In the heart of Berlin lies the headquarters of Onefootball, a popular platform dedicated to delivering the latest information about soccer — and what better way to show its love for the game, than to have an office layout that mimics that of a soccer pitch.

When entering the office, the theme of football permeates every room: whether that's the stadium-like seating for company gatherings and artificial grass floors in the meeting rooms, or the foosball tables and goal posts located around the workplace.

"Onefootball is a football app for football fans and that's why the theme of the whole office is football of course," Patricia Nothelle, operations manager at Onefootball, told CNBC Make It, during a tour of its office.