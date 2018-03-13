The headquarters of L'Oreal USA lies in a private real estate development on the West Side of Manhattan.

Each weekday, 1,400 employees enter the cosmetics giant's state-of-the-art offices at 10 Hudson Yards — but if you thought that it contained just computers and desks, you'd be in for a surprise.

Instead, the company occupies a total of 10 floors in the building, with brightly-lit office spaces that oversee the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline. Employees can try out new L'Oreal products and even pamper themselves in a private beauty salon.