VISIT CNBC.COM

Office Envy

Office Envy

Take a look inside L’Oreal USA's HQ — where employees can enjoy VR gadgets, beauty products and views of Manhattan

Inside L'Oréal's New York office
Inside L'Oréal's New York office   

The headquarters of L'Oreal USA lies in a private real estate development on the West Side of Manhattan.

Each weekday, 1,400 employees enter the cosmetics giant's state-of-the-art offices at 10 Hudson Yards — but if you thought that it contained just computers and desks, you'd be in for a surprise.

Instead, the company occupies a total of 10 floors in the building, with brightly-lit office spaces that oversee the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline. Employees can try out new L'Oreal products and even pamper themselves in a private beauty salon.

L'Oreal USA's outside terrace at 10 Hudson Yards, Manhattan
Photo credit: Garrett Rowland, courtesy of Gensler
L'Oreal USA's outside terrace at 10 Hudson Yards, Manhattan

In 2016, L'Oreal USA moved its headquarters from nearby Midtown to Hudson Yards, joining a host of major firms that had chosen to park their offices in the West Side area, including TimeWarner, SAP and Coach.

For the cosmetics giant, the move was designed to reflect a culture that encouraged learning, innovation and sustainability. L'Oreal employees were looking for a more digitally connected environment, one which offered space for collaboration and inspiring surroundings.

"We heard what our employees were looking for, which was a collaborative meeting space," Sumita Banerjee, the senior vice president of talent acquisition for L'Oreal Americas, told CNBC Make it during a tour of the headquarters.

"We've got 12,000-plus square feet of meeting space here in this incredible building, where employees can meet, get together for casual conversation, or tackle the big projects and think about what that next consumer needs for the future."

L'Oreal USA's company VR room at 10 Hudson Yards, Manhattan
Courtesy of L'Oreal USA
L'Oreal USA's company VR room at 10 Hudson Yards, Manhattan

L'Oreal USA's offices include a flagship store where more than 30 of the company's iconic beauty brands are on display.

Employees, meanwhile, have access to a virtual reality room, where those that work in merchandising and marketing can "envision the store and the product placement of the future."

Elsewhere, members of the public can visit the company's consumer beauty center, where they can try out new products that have yet to be released on the shop floor, in exchange for feedback.

And trying out new beauty trends isn't just for potential customers — employees can head down to the in-house salon, where they can audition new colors on their fingernails and toes.

L'Oreal USA's company nail salon at 10 Hudson Yards, Manhattan
Photo credit: Garrett Rowland, courtesy of Gensler
L'Oreal USA's company nail salon at 10 Hudson Yards, Manhattan

The building also has a 4,000 square foot terrace where employees can go to admire the Manhattan skyline.

But as we all know, it's not just what's on the outside that counts.

"The health and wellness of our L'Oreal employees is very important to us," said Banerjee, adding that the company has been able to set up designated areas — including for meditation, mindfulness, and for mothers — to help improve employee health and welfare.

—CNBC's Uptin Saiidi contributed to this report.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

'I was made for this company' — L'Oreal CEO celebrates 40 years at cosmetics giant

Why taking care of the 'human capital' of your employees is vital: Arianna Huffington

L'Oreal CEO: Beauty's future will be more about technology, quality, formulation and individualization

How a 29-year-old cracked the billion dollar beauty industry
How a 29-year-old cracked the billion dollar beauty industry   

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...