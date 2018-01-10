‘I was made for this company’ — L’Oreal CEO celebrates 40 years at cosmetics giant

For Jean-Paul Agon, 2018 is set to be a milestone year. Not only does it mark his 12th year as chief executive of L'Oreal Group, it is also his 40th anniversary working at the cosmetics conglomerate.

Even after four decades, the CEO and chairman can still remember his first day "very well," telling CNBC that he knew almost straightaway that the company was the right fit for him — and continues to be to this day.

"The great thing is that immediately I felt home in this company, after a few weeks, a few months, I felt that this company was really made for me, or I was made for this company," Agon told "The CNBC Conversation."

"I've never been disappointed. It has always been an exciting journey. The most interesting thing, I believe, is that… these past two, three years have been the most exciting of all."