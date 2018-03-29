How this 32-year-old high school dropout built a business that sold to Target for $550 million

"At that he point [my father] said, 'Alright he's going to do what's he's going to do,'" Smith adds.

It was the early 2000s, and Smith began selling cell phones to small businesses. Eventually, he opened up two retail cell phone stores and was making $4,000 to $5,000 a month.

While working, Smith received his GED and even did a brief stint at college. But he quickly realized a traditional education just wasn't for him. Entrepreneurship, he thought, was something that could not be learned in a classroom.

"I think that business is all about just getting out there and solving problems, and I don't know if you can really teach entrepreneurship," Smith says. "I think that it's kind of a flaw to think that you're going to go to a school, and someone that's never been an entrepreneur is going to teach you how to be an entrepreneur, you know? So, I just tell people you've got to get out there and start making it happen."

Smith spent his early career as a serial entrepreneur — after running his cellular business for three years, he built a company that issued small loans. Then, in 2009, he founded Insight Card Services, a company offering re-loadable, prepaid Visa cards.

The business of prepaid credit cards, Smith says, was extremely complicated, but he learned the ropes simply by figuring out who the big players were in the space, doing the research and having conversations with other companies to learn more about the core product. His first big win came in 2014, when GreenDot Corporation, a financial technology, bank-holding company acquired Insight for an undisclosed amount, although Smith notes it was in the millions.

Fresh off the heels of the acquisition, Smith was already looking for his next opportunity. The on-demand economy was hot, with Amazon Prime slowly starting to build a cult following and Uber making waves as the darling of Silicon Valley. Smith knew that for his next venture, he wanted to do something in the sizzling, on-demand economy.

Then came the idea for Shipt.

Finding inspiration in the grocery aisle

The initial plan for Shipt, Smith says, was to build a business around same-day delivery for big box retailers. He personally hated shopping and wanted to figure out a way to get out of the dreaded task.

"I said, 'Gosh, there has to be a way to buy anything from any store and get it delivered the same day,'" Smith explains. "And I was also seeing companies in the ride-sharing space and seeing that new model and thinking, man, this new model is out there, and it's allowing services to be offered that were not really offered at that scale before. And I wanted to figure out how to apply it to my problem."

Smith wanted customers to be able to go to a retailer's website, place an order and have it delivered to their door that same day. To make that happen, Shipt would use a network of independent contractors, or "shoppers." Smith invested $3 million of his own capital into the company, which started with a $100,000 check, gradually investing more over time.

For the first test version of Shipt, which launched in November of 2014 in Birmingham, Smith used $250,000 in capital to hire a few engineers. Since Smith had a hard time convincing retailers to let his home delivery option be integrated into their website, he had to think of another way. The team cobbled together a system in which the customer would go to the retailer's website, place an order for in-store pickup and then go to Shipt's platform to place an order for a shopper to pick up the product.