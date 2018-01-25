Target and Shipt are bringing their same-day delivery partnership to Florida

A month into its acquisition of Shipt, Target has moved forward on its plans to offer same-day delivery to roughly half of its stores by early 2018.

The two announced on Thursday they will begin same-day delivery of Target products in Florida on Feb. 1. The service will kick off from Target stores in the Tampa and South Florida areas. By Feb. 8, it will expand to 12 other Florida regions.

In the lead up to the roll out, Shipt will hire more than 3,000 shoppers throughout Florida, to help with order fulfillment.

"Florida's growing community of Shipt members continues to be loyal and enthusiastic about the service, and we look forward to expanding throughout the state with our newest retail partner, Target," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt.

Shipt is a membership-based service where customers place online orders from nearby stores, which its fleet of shoppers pick and deliver that same day.

Target announced its plans to acquire the platform in December for $550 million. The deal, one of Target's largest, comes as all retailers look to broaden their distribution capabilities.

Target plans to make the service available for the majority of its stores before next holiday season. By the end of 2019, it plans to use Shipt for same-day delivery of "all major product categories."