The $80 billion reason John Legend is backing start-ups led by former inmates   

The project, Unlocked Futures, is applying a $500,000 grant from Bank of America to back entrepreneurs who've faced the struggle of finding employment after serving time. The hope is that supporting business owners with firsthand knowledge of the problem will help break down the barriers to finding employment for former inmates. It could also help bring attention to the job struggle former prisoners face, which plays a major role in many landing back in prison.

It's a larger problem than it might seem for the U.S., which has the highest incarceration rate in the world with more than 2 million prisoners across the country. For many, prison can become a never-ending cycle. In fact, more than half of all released inmates wind up back in prison after just three years, according to the National Institute of Justice.

The first eight entrepreneurs selected by Unlocked Futures sat down with Legend in December and revealed how their own job struggles paint a larger theme.