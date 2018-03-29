The $80 billion reason John Legend is backing start-ups led by former inmates   

Grammy winner John Legend is a busy man. Aside from the projects you'd expect from the musician, such as starring in the upcoming live TV performance of "Jesus Christ Superstar," he somehow also finds time to throw his own star power behind important social issues.
In his latest effort, Legend is doubling down on the work his criminal justice reform initiative FreeAmerica started by partnering with philanthropic venture fund New Profit to launch an accelerator for formerly incarcerated entrepreneurs.