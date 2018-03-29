Although investing is one of the smartest ways to grow your wealth, it's not the only way. A lucky few become instant multimillionaires thanks to the lottery.

If you want to take a chance on joining them, Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is now over $502 million, topping the half-a-billion mark for just the fourth time, and making it the US's 10th largest prize ever.

Lottery winners can choose to receive the money in either an annuity — annual allotments over 30 years — or to get it all at once in a single payment for a smaller amount. For example, the lump sum on the $502 million jackpot would be $301 million, according to lottery site USAMega.com. If a single winner takes the single payment, the federal tax withholding would be over $75 million. Then, there are state taxes too.

Still, not too shabby for buying a $2 ticket.

Here are the top five prizes ever won.