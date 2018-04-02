It's hard to have someone tell you what are doing badly.
But it's also mission critical to your success and there are things you can do to make the experience of receiving criticism less painful.
That's according to Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist and the author of "Originals," and "Give and Take," and co-author of "Option B" with Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg. He's also the host of "WorkLife with Adam Grant: A TED original podcast" and the top-rated professor at Wharton for six straight years.
"I don't know very many people who enjoy getting criticized," Grant tells CNBC Make It. "It's something that we're all terrified of, or that we at least know we've gotten defensive and it hasn't gone well when other people have given us negative feedback.
"But if you look at the data, one of the biggest drivers of success, if you account for how motivated you are and you know how talented you are, is your ability to seek and use negative feedback," says Grant. "Because that really determines how close to your potential you become.