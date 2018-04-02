Wharton Professor Adam Grant: Why Elon Musk wants his employees to always speak up 8:29 AM ET Fri, 28 July 2017 | 00:49

There are, however, things that you can do to make it less painful to receive negative feedback and make it more possible for you to hear criticism productively, according to Grant.

1. Practice: The more often you receive criticism, the better you will get at it

"What I found so striking at Bridgewater is they give people constant practice, and it kind of reminded me of something that we we've been doing in psychology for decades, which is anytime somebody has a phobia you send them to exposure therapy," says Grant.

First, new hires at Bridgewater watch other people being criticized, including the billionaire founder himself. Then they learn to be open to hearing criticism on small things, explains Grant. "This happens day in and day out, and over time it starts to become a little bit more familiar, a little bit more comfortable," says Grant.

2. Get in the habit of assessing your own response to negative feedback

At Bridgewater, part of your performance review is how well you respond to feedback, says Grant.

"In psychology we often talk about this in terms of giving yourself a second score," says Grant. "Somebody might have just given me a D-minus, and I can't control that. What I can control is saying, 'I want to try to get an A-plus for how well I take that D-minus.'

"And this is something I've come to do now every time I get negative feedback," Grant tells CNBC Make It. He tries to be honest with himself about whether he was open or defensive in receiving the feedback.