Here’s what Warren Buffett says to do when the market tanks

Amid worries of a trade war and fears of the tech industry getting hit with regulation, the stock market kicked off April with its worst start to the second quarter since the Great Depression. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 458.92 points. Meanwhile the S&P 500 fell 2.2 percent and the Nasdaq composite fell nearly 2.7 percent. Both closed in correction territory.

That leaves many investors worried and wondering what to do.

During times of stress and uncertainty, Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett recommends keeping a level head. In response to wild market fluctuations back in 2016, he told CNBC that buy-and-hold is still the best strategy.

"Don't watch the market closely," he advised those worried about their retirement savings at the time. "If they're trying to buy and sell stocks, and worry when they go down a little bit … and think they should maybe sell them when they go up, they're not going to have very good results."