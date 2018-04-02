Stocks set for a weak open as China slaps new tariffs on US goods

U.S. stock index futures posted losses ahead of Monday's open, as investors reacted to new tariffs from China and looked ahead to fresh economic data.

At around 3:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped nearly 100 points, with Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures also indicating a negative open for their respective markets.

An ongoing trade spat between the U.S. and China continued to develop, with China announcing overnight that it was implementing tariffs on 128 types of U.S. imports starting Monday.

That matched the list of products proposed by Beijing in March and comes as a direct response to President Donald Trump signing off on tariffs on imported steel and aluminum last month. China said in March that those goods had an import value of $3 billion in 2017.

Asia Pacific stocks mostly edged higher on Monday, despite the tariffs. In Europe, most markets were closed again for the Easter holidays.

Back in the U.S., a March manufacturing PMI is due to be released at 09:45 a.m. ET, while a March ISM manufacturing index and a February construction spending index are both set to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Cal-Maine Foods is due to report new figures before the bell, while Switch will be out with new earnings after the closing bell.

Meantime, investors will be awaiting remarks from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari who is speaking at University of Minnesota Student Town Hall in Duluth.

—CNBC's Cheang Ming contributed to this article.