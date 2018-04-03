Golf star Rory McIlroy discusses what it takes to become a master in your field

Rory McIlroy is a four-time major champion and recent winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He has spent 95 weeks ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the world, joining the illustrious company of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the world's only three golfers to have won four Major titles by the age of 25.

David Novak, the former CEO of Yum! Brands and the founder and CEO of leadership platform oGoLead, recently interviewed McIlroy for a new oGoLead Leadership Podcast. The candid conversation spans McIlroy's life and leadership lessons that apply to everyone who wants to be a better leader, whether in business or sports.

Here are some of McIlroy's top insights:

David Novak: What makes a great coach — not just for golf?

Rory McIlroy: Communication. It's how a coach says it, knowing you and how you'll receive feedback. Take time to know people's personalities and how they take on information because everyone is different. Whether you are coaching a team or an individual, there are different ways to communicate.

What traits do you admire in leaders?

You have to lead by example. You can't just preach about what people need to do, you have to show them. If you look to your boss or leader and they are practicing what they preach, it is more authentic, so that's a big thing. With leadership, you don't want to lead by fear, you want to make the people you are leading feel a part of things. You don't want a separation between people and a leader. Make it feel like one big team and make everyone feel valued.