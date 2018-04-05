Entrepreneur who started Odwalla with $200 shares the best business advice he got from Steve Jobs

In the early 1980s, Greg Steltenpohl borrowed $200 to buy "a little hand squeezer and some bottles and a box of oranges," he tells CNBC Make It.

He and his band at the time started selling juice out of their Volkswagen van in the Bay Area as "a way to self-support," he says.

What started as an effort to make ends meet turned into a multimillion-dollar company, Odwalla, within just a few years.

Part of Odwalla's success was thanks to legendary entrepreneur and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. "I was fortunate to develop an early friendship with Steve," Steltenpohl says. "He called me one day and said, 'I love your juices. I've got some apples in my backyard that I want to have squeezed up to give as gifts to my employees.' So we went and picked up the apples, juiced them up and then I said, 'Hey Steve, maybe you can do me a favor and do your employees a favor — I'd be happy to drop some juice off every day for them.'"

Jobs agreed and started putting the juices in the Apple cafeteria. After all, he was "a big lover of fresh juice," says Steltenpohl.