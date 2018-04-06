Jay Leno, The Rock and other celebs share the first cars they ever drove

"I was 15 years old, living in Nashville, Tennessee and I was hanging out in the bars in Broad Street," Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tells entertainment reporter Kjersti Flaa. "I was hanging out with a buddy of mine and a crackhead came into the bar and asked us if we wanted to buy a car. I said, 'For how much?' He said, '75 bucks.' I said, 'I got 40 bucks. I'll come back and give you the other 35.'"

Johnson handed over the $40 and "he gave me the keys to a '79 Thunderbird and I drove away."

While "I shouldn't have been hanging out in bars, certainly not talking to crackheads," the actor says, he did have his drivers license: "I came from Hawaii, so in Hawaii, I got my drivers license when I was 14."

Ultimately, though, "the joke was on me," says Johnson. "Because he didn't give me the gas key, so I couldn't put gas in it. I trashed it at a Burger King."