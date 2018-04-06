Dating an over-spender actually lowers your quality of life, science confirms

Money habits matter a lot in a relationship, even if you're not married or living together, concludes Melissa A Curran, an associate professor at the University of Arizona, in a new study published in the Journal of Family and Economic Issues. The way your romantic partner spends and saves directly affects your own well-being.

That's why she recommends being picky when it comes to dating. "Young adults should choose their romantic partner wisely," Curran tells CNBC Make It.

She and her colleagues assessed over 500 young twenty-somethings in committed relationships and had them rate their health and overall life satisfaction. She asked them questions related to their partners' financial responsibility, such as, Do they spend within a budget? And, Do they usually pay off their credit cards in full?

The researchers found that the more responsible the participants perceived their partners to be with money, the higher their own sense of well-being and the happier they were with their relationships. The opposite was also true. Participants who thought their partners were bad with money had a lower sense of well-being and felt less committed to the relationship.