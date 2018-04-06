These are the most used words on LinkedIn—and how to stand out if you use them

Suzy Welch: 3 LinkedIn hacks that will get you hired 9:00 AM ET Fri, 7 July 2017 | 01:38

LinkedIn career expert Blair Decembrele says that in order to stand out from the competition, your profile must not be overpopulated with these buzzwords and it must vividly demonstrate who you are to a potential employer.

"We recommend not including more than one buzzword in a sentence or phrase," she tells CNBC Make It. "And if using these words, ensure that they are being backed up with examples to paint the best picture of who you are as a professional."

For instance, Decembrele says that rather than simply stating you're a "skilled engineer" you should highlight programs you use or past projects that showcase your expertise.

She adds that you should also be mindful to detail your experiences in the summary section on your page. She says that while most LinkedIn users understand the significance of having a profile picture and their current job title listed, "professionals frequently overlook their summary, which is an equally important component."

"Your summary is the first place people go when looking at your profile and where you can make a first impression that stands out and showcases who you are as a professional," Decembrele explains.

She suggests looking at your summary like an elevator pitch where you detail your role in the industry and what drives you to go to work every day.

In your summary, Decembrele says you should also discuss outside experiences that tie into who you are professionally.

"For example, maybe you played a competitive sport which helped you cultivate soft skills, or volunteered in a foreign country in order to master a new language," she says. "Adding this information can help round out your professional identity and help you stand out from the crowd."

Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch echoes Decembrele's recommendation about the importance of including a summary. She says that providing key information can lead employers to reach out to you — instead of the reverse.

"If you maximize your LinkedIn profile, you may not be looking for your next job. It could come find you," says Welch.

