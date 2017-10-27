The surprising approach LinkedIn is using to woo top talent

LinkedIn, the employment social networking site, has a surprising strategy to lure in top talent: Giving prospective employees the chance to show off their musical prowess in an open mic night.
The company-sponsored talent show is the brainchild of Lesley Toche, a diversity strategist at LinkedIn. Toche, who was formerly a recruiter at the company, tells CNBC Make It that the idea came to him when he was planning a networking event to recruit more diverse hires.
He wanted to refrain from the typical networking events, which involve a lot of standing around and talking.
"I couldn't help but think of how to make it more lively and more fun if we were going to be targeting blacks and Latinos," says Toche. "Open mics are very common and a safe space within the black culture," he says.
Plus, hosting an open mic would be a great way to really distinguish the company's brand, says Toche, and "show the LinkedIn culture versus just talking about it."
The company held its first open mic event last November and welcomed about 100 attendees. The event was broken up into two parts: One hour of networking upfront, followed by 90 minutes of the talent showcase.
Toche says he pre-identified the talent, which included singers, dancers, musicians and stand-up comics, before opening up the showcase to the audience.
"It really brought everyone together," he says. "[Current] employees said the event made them feel proud to be at LinkedIn."