The surprising approach LinkedIn is using to woo top talent

On average, the company hires about three people at a typical networking event, says Toche. At the first event, six people were hired to fill open roles.

One of those hires was Cayman Lowe, who now works for LinkedIn as a relationship manager. At the time, he was living and working as an account manager for a children's education startup in New York City.

Lowe tells CNBC Make It that a college friend, who was working at LinkedIn's San Francisco office, called him and invited him to an open mic on the West Coast.

"I wasn't looking for a job but I wanted to see what my friend did at LinkedIn," says Lowe. He booked his tickets and arrived in San Francisco two weeks later.

The relationship manager says that he was a bit nervous walking into the event but was immediately put at ease.

"There was such a level of energy. The interaction was relaxed and communal. It was very informal and laid back," says Lowe."It felt like an event that was very authentic and didn't feel like a forced culture."

Lowe adds that the people who were performing "really resonated with me and didn't feel premeditated."

His decision to join the company was bolstered, he says, when he went out for drinks after the event with a few LinkedIn employees.

"They acted the exact same outside of the work event," he says. "I was able to talk with people about open jobs and hear stories about their career trajectory. I felt like it was a good fit."

Lowe, who had just gotten married in September, says he started interviewing for open positions about a week after the open mic. The most difficult part, however, was getting his wife on board because she had a "pretty sweet job" in New York City, he says.

"She was freaked out but was very motivating and supportive. We were both a little nervous," Lowe admits. "But this felt like an intelligent risk and a great opportunity to take that risk."

Lowe says he was hired a few months later.

Since then, the company has had four open mics in different cities. The headcount has doubled, averaging 200 - 250 attendees, says Toche.

The first two events were for sales professionals, he says, but they recently started doing events for engineering professionals as well.

So far, they have hired six engineers from the open mic, says Toche. This is particularly notable because blacksand Latinos comprise a small percentage of this field in Silicon Valley.