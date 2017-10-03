How to impress your boss in 7 seconds

Making a good first impression in the office is vital for the sake of your career and it's no surprise that winning over your boss is the best place to start. After all, your manager wields heavy influence on your professional trajectory at a company.

But why is the first impression particularly important? Sylvie di Giusto, keynote speaker and executive branding image consultant, tells CNBC Make It that when people first meet, our brains make about 11 decisions concerning what to think about the other person.

This initial impression, she says, is what leads to "confirmation bias."