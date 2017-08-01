The dos and don’ts of office attire, according to 2 professional stylists

Greenawalt says her biggest workplace don'ts are dressing too sexy or provocatively, wearing too tight or too loose clothing, items that are stained or have holes, sweatpants and casual shorts or t-shirts.
Jaye adds to that list: distressed or light colored denim, flip-flops, sneakers, hoodies and clothes with logos or neon colors.
"Ask yourself, what purpose does this clothing serve?" Jaye tells CNBC Make It. "Flip-flops have a purpose for the beach. Gym sneakers have a purpose for the gym."
If you cannot part from your jeans, she suggests wearing a pair that's dark denim and nice fitting.
Jaye adds that executives should not wear open-toed shoes. Men in particular should wear low-step shoes with suits and all clothing items should be pressed and wrinkle-free. Polos are also frowned down upon, says the stylist: "You need to keep that formality."
Greenawalt says that dressing well not only boosts your confidence but shows how you want to be perceived.
Jaye agrees, saying: "People judge character based on what you're wearing.Your style tells people how reliable you are and how respectful you are to yourself."
