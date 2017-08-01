The dos and don’ts of office attire, according to 2 professional stylists

Jaye tells CNBC Make It that the one item professionals should invest in is a custom suit. She says that custom suits are tailored to fit to your specific dimensions, which flatters your body type and exudes a more polished look.

Though custom suits have a reputation of being expensive, Jaye says that their price has fallen in recent years as the market for them has become increasingly saturated.

"Sometimes you'll find there isn't much of a price difference between a custom suit and one you buy off the rack," says Jaye. "So you might as well invest in one that's custom."

However, if you do choose to purchase a suit off the rack she emphasizes that it should be tailored, because fit trumps cost. An expensive suit can look very cheap if it's not tailored properly, she says, and a cheaper suit can look pricier if it fits well.

Although many women still wear pantsuits, think Hillary Clinton, it is no longer de rigueur, says Greenawalt.