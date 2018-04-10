The 1 trick that can help you win any argument

Over the years, he's perfected the art of closing the deal. Whether you want a raise, a good price on a car, or anything else, Detore says there's one trick you need to know.

"Negotiation is a very simple thing," Detore tells CNBC Make It. "You just stop talking. You get your point across, what you're willing and able to do, and stop.

"When I go into a negotiation, I speak what I want and I stop," he explains. "I'll say 'Listen, all I want to do is pay you $10,000,' and I stop talking."

The reason? "[If] you keep on bringing it up and going over and over it again, it gives the person time to think of how they can get out of it," Detore says.

Instead, let the other party talk as much as they'd like. "I'd let you talk for an hour and a half, I'd just sit there," Detore says.

He's right, according to negotiation expert Steve Gates.

"The more you talk, the more you are likely to make a concession," writes Gates in "The Negotiation Book." "The unnerving consequence of silence is that the other party continues to talk, and ultimately make unplanned concessions. At the very least, they often provide you with more information than they intended."

Detore also always stands firmly behind the initial terms he sets.

For example, when working with suppliers in the construction industry, Detore says his negotiations can go something like this:

First, "You tell me it's a dollar, and I say, 'No, I'm going to pay 90 cents,'" he explains.

Then, "They send me the invoice for a dollar. I send them 90 cents. They call me up and they say, 'Dom, didn't you say it was a dollar?'

"I say, 'No you said it was a dollar. I said it was 90 cents.'"