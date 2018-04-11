One of BMF Media's clients, cosmetics group Revlon, even helped provide staff with an onsite beauty room.

"We have events all the time. It's really crazy on event day and something really important for us was to get a space for the girls to get ready," Starr told CNBC's Uptin Saiidi during a tour.

In addition, the office can serve as an events space, from client meetings to "Mani/Massage Mondays" for employees.

Tranquility and employee well-being is as crucial to the group, Starr highlighted during the tour, as is encouraging creativity. If employees need to step away from their desks, they can take a breather inside one of several private booths, or sit down inside "The Den."

"As we travel all the time, we felt that the best use for our private office was to create an environment that felt like home, continuing the vibe of creativity but also calm and peacefulness," said Starr, when describing "The Den," which takes on the appearance of a living room.