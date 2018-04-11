The global headquarters of experiential marketing group BMF Media lie in the chaotic environs of New York City's Midtown.
When it comes to its office space, however, the agency wants its employees to work in a calming environment.
So, when BMF Media's 60-plus employees, which the firm describes as "cultural engineers," step through its office doors at 50 W. 23rd St., they are greeted by an open floor plan that has a sleek, modern design including a "calm" color scheme. The group has over 80 employees globally.