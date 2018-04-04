Property platform Airbnb has come a long way since it was started out of an apartment in San Francisco in 2008.

But despite scaling up to a team of more than 3,100 employees worldwide, those homely roots are still a part of the business today.

Just take its Singapore headquarters as an example.

Situated in the middle of the city-state's central business district, the office has been designed to make its more than 200 staff feel at home while connecting them with the core business: As with its 19 other global offices, Airbnb's Singapore hub draws inspiration from the platform's more than 4.5 million property listings.