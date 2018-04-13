Study: Men overestimate their intelligence in science class. Women sell themselves short

A dynamic casually observed in many science classrooms has now been confirmed by research: Men overestimate their intelligence in STEM courses, while women underestimate their abilities.

That's according to a study published this month in Advances in Physiology Education. This dynamic had already been proven to exist in math, physics and chemistry courses, and the study affirmed its presence in biology classes as well.

"A review of nearly 20 published papers on self-estimated intelligence concluded that men rate themselves higher than women on self-estimated intelligence," researchers from Arizona State University write in the report.

Even though the men and women in the class had the same average GPA, 3.3, and had not taken any exams for the course before they were surveyed, when the researchers looked at how individuals perceived themselves compared to the class as a whole, they found that the men tended to have higher "academic self-concepts," or perceptions of their own ability.