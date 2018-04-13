Ohanian, who never watched tennis before meeting Williams in 2015, says he's had a "front-row seat over the last three years to greatness. It's a humbling experience seeing really what high-pressure situations actually look like professionally, seeing just what it takes to actually be that great. It is a work ethic on another level."

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant, discussed her desire to be the best version of herself with Glamour in an interview last year: "I try to be the best that I can be every day. I have bad days. I had a bad day the other day. I hit for only, like, 30 minutes, and I stormed off the court. But that was the best I could do on that day."

Ohanian says watching Williams compete has changed how he measures success in business.

He tells the Times: "One thing that I have always respected in sport is it is so pure in its success metrics. In business, we can find creative ways to measure ourselves: 'Yes, well, one fund has been more successful than another because they've invested in six unicorns.'

"But in sport, there's a winner and a loser, and you can't delude yourself into thinking there's some other way to compare or measure. You're the best or you're not."

