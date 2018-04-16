Survey: This is what Americans think the minimum wage should be

While minimum wage has been a hotly debated subject for years, including during the most recent presidential election, a new survey suggests that Americans do generally agree on one thing: The minimum wage should be raised.

CreditLoan, an online loan and personal finance company, surveyed 2,669 Americans to gauge their opinion and knowledge of the minimum wage.

The survey revealed that residents in every state said that the minimum wage in their state should be higher than the level at which it's currently set.

Additionally, those surveyed felt, on average, the federal minimum wage should be $11.56 per hour — $4.31 more than the current, federal minimum wage of $7.25.

At that rate, working for minimum wage 40 hours a week for 52 weeks would total $24,044 a year.