State minimum wage hikes will add $5 billion to worker paychecks in 2018

In most states, the increases are the result of recent laws that boost the pay rates for those at the bottom of the income ladder. Others have laws on the books that automatically increase the minimum wage to keep up with inflation.



That's not the case with the federal minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 an hour. Because it's not pegged to inflation, the buying power of a minimum wage paycheck has been falling for the last 50 years, despite periodic increases.



In 1968, the statutory minimum wage of $2 an hour was worth about $10.90 an hour in 2017 dollars.