Home prices have risen 114% since 1960 — here's how much more expensive life is today

Today, everything from movie tickets to college tuition is more expensive, and not simply because of inflation. In a new study, Student Loan Hero examined just how much pricier things are for today's young people than they were for their predecessors and found that, in many cases, costs have spiked.
"Millennials and other generations have benefited from a 67 percent rise in wages since 1970," Student Loan Hero reports. "However, these gains have not been enough to keep up with ever-inflating living costs. Rent, home prices and college costs have all increased faster than incomes in the U.S."