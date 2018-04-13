Entrepreneur earning $1 million a year: ‘It's never enough’

For some high earners, even making seven figures doesn't satisfy.

Take the anonymous entrepreneur who spoke to The Cut about what it's like to bring in $1 million a year. Despite creating a successful fashion line, the single mom admits that "money and power make people greedy and crazy, and I am not exempt."

Although she tells The Cut she tries to stay down-to-earth, with money, "the more you have, the more you spend; the more you crave, the more you need."

She says that she lives a highly privileged life, yet she always wants more.