Here’s what men and women earn in the highest-paying jobs in America

Even at the top of their industries, women's wages still lag behind.

Take chief executive officers, the highest paying job title in America, for example. Though there may be notable exceptions, female CEOs in aggregate earn only 70 percent of what their male counterparts take home.

Additionally, many of the country's most lucrative occupations are entirely male-dominated. Jobs such as database administrators and electrical engineers have too few women to even be able to accurately compare wages, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In honor of Equal Pay Day, the day women must work to to earn the same amount men earned in the previous year, CNBC Make It took a look at how much both genders make at the highest paying jobs in America, using the most recent data from the BLS.

Here's a closer look at the numbers.

Chief executives

Women's median weekly earnings: $1,572
Men's median weekly earnings: $2,246
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 70 percent

Pharmacists

Women's median weekly earnings: $1,902
Men's median weekly earnings: $2,176
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 87.4 percent

Architectural and engineering managers

Women's median weekly earnings: N/A
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,975
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: N/A

Lawyers

Women's median weekly earnings: $1,590
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,915
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 83 percent

Computer hardware engineers

Women's median weekly earnings: N/A
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,795
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: N/A

Computer and information systems managers

Women's median weekly earnings: $1,529
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,763
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 86.7 percent

Software developers, applications and systems software

Women's median weekly earnings: $1,457
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,763
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 83.9 percent

Nurse practitioners

Women's median weekly earnings: $1,682
Men's median weekly earnings: N/A
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: N/A

Physicians and surgeons

Women's median weekly earnings: $1,246
Men's median weekly earnings: $2,002
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 62.2 percent

Aerospace engineers

Women's median weekly earnings: N/A
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,727
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: N/A

Computer network architects

Women's median weekly earnings: N/A
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,650
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: N/A

Electrical and electronics engineers

Women's median weekly earnings: N/A
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,568
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: N/A

Database administrators

Women's median weekly earnings: N/A
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,662
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: N/A

Management analysts

Women's median weekly earnings: $1,239
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,665
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 74.4 percent

Chemical engineers

Women's median weekly earnings: N/A
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,570
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: N/A

Engineers, all other

Women's median weekly earnings: N/A
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,488
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: N/A

Physical scientists, all other

Women's median weekly earnings: $1,262
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,547
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 81.6 percent

First-line supervisors of fire fighting and prevention workers

Women's median weekly earnings: N/A
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,448
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: N/A

Financial analysts

Women's median weekly earnings: $1,224
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,493
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 82 percent

Mechanical engineers

Women's median weekly earnings: N/A
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,453
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: N/A

Aircraft pilots and flight engineers

Women's median weekly earnings: N/A
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,446
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: N/A

Computer programmers

Women's median weekly earnings: $1,253
Men's median weekly earnings: $1,447
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 86.6 percent

