Here’s what men and women earn in the highest-paying jobs in America

Even at the top of their industries, women's wages still lag behind.

Take chief executive officers, the highest paying job title in America, for example. Though there may be notable exceptions, female CEOs in aggregate earn only 70 percent of what their male counterparts take home.

Additionally, many of the country's most lucrative occupations are entirely male-dominated. Jobs such as database administrators and electrical engineers have too few women to even be able to accurately compare wages, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In honor of Equal Pay Day, the day women must work to to earn the same amount men earned in the previous year, CNBC Make It took a look at how much both genders make at the highest paying jobs in America, using the most recent data from the BLS.